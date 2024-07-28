Sunday, July 28, 2024
     
  5. IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score: Motivated Indian side target series win against wounded Sri Lanka in Pallekele
IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score: Motivated Indian side target series win against wounded Sri Lanka in Pallekele

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score and Match Updates: The Indian cricket team registered a dominating 43-run win while defending 213 runs in the first T20I match in Pallekele on Saturday. Suryakumar scored a brilliant fifty in his first match as a full-time T20I captain.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2024 17:40 IST
IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score and Match Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score and Match Updates

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score: India vs Sri Lanka live scores and match updates

India and Sri Lanka are set to face each other in the second T20I match in Pallekele on Sunday. The Indian cricket team registered an impressive win in the first match of the series on Saturday and will be looking to seal the series with another win in the second match.

Suryakumar Yadav led by example by smashing a quick fifty while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant made an impact with a ball to help India post a big total of 213. Sri Lanka were off to a strong start but suffered a late collapse under the pressure of a big target. 

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Live Score and Match Updates

  • Jul 28, 2024 5:40 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Match Updates: Toss at 6:30 pm

  • Jul 28, 2024 5:38 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Match Updates: Match details

    Match: 2nd T20I of India tour of Sri Lanka 2024

    Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

    Date & Time: Sunday, July 28, 7:00 PM IST (Toss at 6:30)

  • Jul 28, 2024 5:37 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka T20 match in Pallekele today.

    Indian cricket team recorded a thumping win in the first match of the three-match series to take a 1-0 lead and will be looking to continue that momentum in the second match. The hosts Sri Lanka will be looking to avoid a series loss with an improved performance in the second match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here.

