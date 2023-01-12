IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli might go past Sachin Tendulkar and Mahela Jayawardene's record | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli is eyeing two major records

IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Former India skipper Virat Kohli has started 2023 in style. The prolific batter scored a blistering 113 in the first match and helped India secure a victory in the first ODI of this three-match series. Interestingly this was Virat Kohli's 45th ODI ton and he is just 5 short of going past Sachin Tendulkar who has 49 ODI tons to his name. The second ODI is being played at the Eden Gardens and Virat Kohli is in with a chance of joining an elite group of players.

As of now, Virat Kohli is in the 6th spot on the list of batters with most ODI runs. In 266 ODI matches and 257 innings, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper has scored a total of 12,584 runs. He has made these runs at an average of 57.72. Kohli's highest individual score in ODIs is 183 runs. He is just behind former Sri Lanka player Mahela Jayawardene who has a total of 12,650 runs. As of now, Virat needs just 67 runs to go past Jayawardene. If he manages to accomplish this, he will become the fifth-highest run scorer in ODI history. In the first ODI match that was played on January 10, 2023, at Guwahati, the Indian stalwart registered his 73rd international ton.

Virat Kohli is eyeing Sachin Tendulkar's record too

Virat Kohli also is eyeing a unique record that belongs to Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar has the record of scoring the most ODI centuries at home. As of now Sachin has 20 home centuries and is tied with Virat Kohli who has the same amount of home centuries. If Virat Kohli scores one more century, he will go past Sachin Tendulkar with 21 ODI centuries at home.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka XI: Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajith

