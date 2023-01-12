Thursday, January 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs SL 2nd ODI: KL Rahul shines with bat as India seal 10th-straight series win vs Sri Lanka

IND vs SL 2nd ODI: KL Rahul shines with bat as India seal 10th-straight series win vs Sri Lanka

IND vs SL 2nd ODI: India sealed the ODI series against Sri Lanka by 2-0 after KL Rahul helped India register a four-wicket win at the Eden Gardens

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2023 21:14 IST
IND vs SL 2nd ODI
Image Source : BCCI.TV IND vs SL 2nd ODI: KL Rahul shines for India with 50 as India seal ODI series at Eden Gardens

KL Rahul showed some glimpses of form with a gutsy half-century as he anchored India to a hard-earned four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second ODI on Thursday. Rahul scored an unbeaten 64 off 103 balls on a difficult track as India chased down a modest target of 216 in 43.2 overs.

The second-highest score for India was vice-captain Hardik Pandya's 36. Earlier, Sri Lanka were all out for 215 in 39.4 overs with debutant Nuwanido Fernando scoring 50. Mohammed Siraj (3/30) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/51) were the most successful bowlers for the hosts.

More to Follow…

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News