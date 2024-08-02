IND vs SL 1st ODI weather report: Will rain affect the series opener in Colombo?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI of the three-match series in Colombo on Friday, August 2

India and Sri Lanka will return to the ODI format for a three-match series starting in Colombo on Friday, August 2. India haven't played an ODI for more than seven months and hence these three matches will be key as far as the Men in Blue's preparations are concerned. India have won 99 games against Sri Lanka in ODIs, which is a record and one more will make them the first side to have 100 victories over one opponent in the format.

However, Colombo's weather might not be that welcoming with the rain and inclement weather around and on the horizon.

As per Accuweather, it will be a stop-start day as far as the rain is concerned in Colombo on Friday. There are overnight showers predicted before the morning seems to be clear. The first real shower is predicted for around 11 AM-12 PM, and the prediction is of a thunderstorm. The probability of precipitation is around 65-70 per cent for those couple of hours before a dry spell at around 2 PM, the start time of the match.

The rain returns at around 4-5 PM marker and these are predicted as thunderstorms as well, which suggests that the intensity could be high. There is another spell at around 7-8 PM and one more at 10 PM. Hence, the prediction suggests that it will be a hard day's work for the groundsmen with constant stop-and-start as far as the rain is concerned which means a shortened game is on the cards. It might be washed out too. The rain seems to be heavy as it rained on the eve of the match too and the wet outfield might delay the proceedings if that's the case.

The players, the fans and the viewers will hope that they can get a game but there are questions if the result will be possible or not.