IND vs SL 1st ODI: India beat Sri Lanka in Guwahati's batting paradise after Dasun Shanaka's valiant show

IND vs SL 1st ODI: The Indian Cricket team on Tuesday started the year 2023 on a high note as the team defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs. The Men in Blue enjoyed the batting paradise of the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati as they smashed a big total of 373 in the opening ODI of the series. In the second innings, Dasun Shanaka led Sri Lanka's lone fight before finishing for 306.

It was a batting show at the venue as the Indian batters first enjoyed the outing as the surface looked flat. Virat Kohli smashed a hundred, while Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma hit their respective fifties. For Sri Lanka, opener Pathum Nissanka and lower middle order batter Dasun Shanaka smashed fifty and a hundred, respectively. India looked set for a big win but captain Shanaka toiled the Indians hard and notched a 100-run stand for the 9th wicket along with Rajitha. In the end, India managed to find a 67-run win.

Asked to bat first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed their respective fifties, while Virat Kohli continued from where he left against Bangladesh in the third ODI. The former Indian captain smashed his 45th ODI and 73rd International ton to help India score 373. For Sri Lanka, Rajitha grabbed 3 wickets.

In the chase, Sri Lanka kept losing regular wickets. Nissanka held one end up and hit a 73 before Shanaka displayed some fight. The Lankan captain hit 108 runs. For India, Umran Malik and Siraj got 3 and 2 wickets, respectively. The two teams will now head to Kolkata for the second ODI of the series on January 12.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka's Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

