IND vs SA pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024 final: How will surface at Kensington Oval in Barbados play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 final

IND vs SA pitch report: South African cricket team will target their maiden ICC World Cup title when they take on the high-flying Indian side in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Saturday, June 29. Both India and South Africa entered the final after unbeaten runs throughout the ninth edition in the USA and West Indies and are expected to produce their best to get their hands on a coveted trophy.

South Africa won all of their four first-round matches and recorded impressive wins in three Super 8 games. The Proteas ended Afghanistan's dream run with a huge nine-wicket win in the first semifinal to enter the World Cup final for the first time in their history.

Rohit Sharma-led India's unbeaten run continued with a dominant 68-run win against England in the second semi-final in Guyana on Thursday. India recorded a huge 106-run win over South Africa when both teams last played against each other in December last year but that was their only win in the last five T20I encounters against the Proteas.

IND vs SA, Kensington Oval Pitch Report

The surface at Kensington Oval offers a balanced surface for both batters and bowlers in T20 cricket. This venue hosted a total of eight matches of this World Cup, including India's 47-run win over Afghanistan while defending 181 runs in the Super 8 game.

However, bowlers have been dominant in the first innings in the last two games here while batters enjoyed free-scoring in the second innings. Teams batting second have won just 16 of 50 T20I matches played here so a toss will be crucial in the upcoming final on Saturday. A weather forecast suggests a 50 per cent chance of rain during the play which will definitely help teams batting second.

Bridgetown, Barbados venue T20 numbers

T20I Matches: 50

Matches won batting first: 31

Matches won bowling first: 16

Average first innings score: 138

Average second innings score: 125

Highest total scored: 224/5 by West Indies vs England

Highest score chased: 172/6 by West Indies vs England

Lowest total recorded: 43/10 by West Indies women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 106/8 by Australia women vs New Zealand women

IND vs SA probable playing XIs:

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.