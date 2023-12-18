IND vs SA Pitch report: How will surface at St George's Park, Gqeberha play in 2nd ODI?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and South Africa players.

IND vs SA Pitch report: India and South Africa are set to take on each other for the second ODI of the three-match series on December 19, Tuesday. The Men in Blue steamrolled the Proteas recently in a lopsided first ODI in Johannesburg. Led by Arshdeep Singh's fifer and fine fifties from Sai Sudharsan and Shreyas Iyer, the visitors registered an easy 8 wicket-win.

As South Africa come into the second ODI, they hope to put behind the horrorful outing in the first ODI where they got bowled out for a paltry 116 with Arshdeep and Avesh, accounting for nine wickets. They were never in the game even though Shubman Gill fell early as the Indians romped home with 200 balls to go. The second ODI of the series is set to be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha. It is the same venue where the second T20I between these two teams was played just a week ago.

St George's Park, Gqeberha Pitch report

The pitch at St George's Park seems to favour the bowlers more than it does to the batters. The average first-innings score at the venue is 233 which further slips down to 200 in the second innings. In the last match played at the venue which was a T20I contest between India and South Africa, the surface was challenging in the first innings. The Indians found it hard to go all guns blazing but somehow managed to score 180 from 19.3 overs before rain came in. The pitch eased with the rain coming in the second innings.

St George's Park - The Numbers Game

ODI Stats

Total ODI matches - 42

Matches won batting first - 20

Matches won bowling first - 21

Average 1st Inns scores - 233

Average 2nd Inns scores - 200

Highest total recorded - 335/6 by PAK vs RSA

Lowest total recorded - 112/10 by NZ vs AUS

Highest score chased - 330/7 by AUS vs RSA

The lowest score defended - 179/7 by RSA vs WI

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, KL Rahul(w/c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Kyle Verreynne, Ottniel Baartman, Mihlali Mpongwana

