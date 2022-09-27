Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs SA ODI Series: Samson set for vice-captaincy after success with IND-A side, Dhawan to lead - Reports

Highlights Samson India A side whitewashed New Zealand 3-0

Samson had a productive IPL 2022 campaign

Despite impressive form, Samson is not part of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson could be handed the vice-captaincy of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa as the big guns will be rested ahead of the T20 World Cup. According to a report, Samson's impressive stint with the 'Indian A' team could see him take over the reins as deputy to Shikhar Dhawan, who will yet again captain the side.

The report further adds that Samson was close to making the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, but competition for places saw him miss out on the team. Samson along with Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Ruturaj Gaikwad represented by the Indian A side are set to be in the Indian team for the ODI series.

Samson who before 2022 had played only one ODI match for India was called in for national duty for the West Indies tour. In three ODI matches, he scored 72 runs including a 54-run knock in Port of Spain.

Image Source : GETTY Shikhar Dhawan

Productive IPL

Samson, 27, had a productive Indian Premier League (IPL) after he guided Rajasthan Royals (RR) to the finals. This was the first time in 14 years that the IPL side reached the final before they lost to Hardik Pandya's newcomer Gujarat Titans (GT).

In IPL he scored 458 runs in 17 matches with a best of 55 as his leadership quality came into the limelight. Samson was also impressive in the T20I series against Ireland and along with Deepak Hooda was one of the opening batters in absence of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

Alongside Samson, Shubman Gill is also set to get rewarded after he scored a hundred in English county. Gill too was part of the Indian tour of the West Indies and Zimbabwe. Samson's impressive 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand A has given selectors plenty to think about, with the squad announcement expected to be done in the next few hours.

India will face South Africa in a three-match ODI series that will start on 6th October in Lucknow and with the final match taking place in Delhi on 11th October.

Latest Cricket News