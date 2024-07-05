IND vs SA Live telecast: When and where to watch India vs South Africa women's T20Is live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN X The Indian women's team has had a perfect record with wins in ODI series and one-off Test match against South Africa and would like to keep it so in the T20Is as well

The Indian women's team is set to take on South Africa in a three-match T20 series with the ODIs and one-off Test match done. The Indian team has been unbeaten so far in the ongoing series having won all three T20Is and the Test match and would want to keep it the same way in the T20 series, which is also a building block like the upcoming Women's Asia Cup for the T20 World Cup in October-November.

South Africa is a strong white-ball team, especially in T20Is and given the T20 World Cup is in sub-continent conditions, it will be an ideal practice for the Women in Blue against a tough opponent. Smriti Mandhana has been in terrific form in the series with three centuries and a 90 across four innings and would be eager to continue her form while there will be a couple of different faces in the bowling department. India have made a couple of changes to their T20 squad in the last few months and would hope that they yield the desired results.

When and where to watch IND-W vs SA-W T20 series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between India and South Africa women's teams at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will kick off on Friday, July 5 at 7 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for July 7 and 9. The matches will be live broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels while the live streaming of the series will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana/Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneka Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeka Mlaba