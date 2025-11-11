IND vs SA: Eden Gardens, hosting a Test for first time in six years, unlikely to offer rank turner surface The first Test between India and South Africa is set to commence on November 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The pitch on offer is hogging the limelight yet again, as it is being reported that the rank turner is unlikely for the series opener in Kolkata.

Kolkata:

The first Test between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will be played on a black-soil pitch, which is already devoid of grass three days ahead of the game. The venue is hosting a Test match for the first time in six years, having last hosted the first-ever pink ball Test between India and Bangladesh in 2019.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the surface at the iconic venue is expected to have good bounce and is expected to start slowing down by the third day. Moreover, Sourav Ganguly, President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), has also revealed that the Indian team hasn't requested a rank turner either.

The curator Sujan Mukherjee has also indicated that it would be a sporting pitch offering help to pacers and spinners alike. "Well, they haven't asked for it yet. So, I won't be able to answer the question. It looks a very good one," Ganguly said.

Pitch curator gives his view on the surface

Meanwhile, the pitch curator Sujan has revealed that the pitch will offer help to the spinners, but not on the first day. "It's good to be a good sporting wicket with help for both batters and bowlers. There will be assistance on offer for the spinners as well, and that can happen early as well," Mukherjee told PTI.

As far as the pitch behaviour at the Eden Gardens is concerned, the venue has hosted two matches of the Ranji Trophy that were played on pitches offering minimal turn.

Coming back to the Test series, this is the second contest for South Africa in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, while India are playing their third series after drawing with England 2-2 and beating West Indies in the recent Test series 2-0.

