IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India's Rohit Sharma and Surykumar Yadav have been in red-hot form in the T20 World Cup 2024 with a combined five fifties and will be excellent captaincy options for the Dream 11 team for the final fixture in Barbados on June 29.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2024 22:45 IST
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction
Image Source : AP IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction for T20 World Cup 2024 Final

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India and South Africa are set to battle in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Saturday, June 28. Both teams are entering the summit clash after dominating the tournament with an unbeaten run.

India displayed an utter dominance against the defending champions England with a huge 68-run win in the semifinal while the Proteas knocked out Afghanistan with a nine-wicket win to boost their morale ahead of the final clash. India lead the head-to-head record against South Africa with 14 wins in 26 T20I encounters and are favourites to beat Aiden Markram in the final of the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup. 

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Final

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Date & Time: Saturday, June 29 at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM Local Time (Toss at 7:30 PM IST)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar Website and App

IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, David Miller 

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Kagiso Rabada, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SA Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Rohit Sharma: The Indian captain is enjoying his best form in the ICC tournament with back-to-back fifties in the last two innings. Rohit is leading the scoring chart for India with 248 runs in seven innings with three fifties in this World Cup and has scored the highest 420 runs in 16 T20I innings against the Proteas for India.

Jasprit Bumrah: The star Indian pacer has been in exceptional form in this tournament and will be looking to make a similar impact in the final. Bumrah took two wickets for 12 against England in the semi-final and has taken 13 wickets in 7 innings at an economy rate of 4.12 in this tournament.

IND vs SA predicted playing XIs:

India predicted playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

