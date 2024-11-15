IND vs SA 4th T20I weather report: Will rain washout final game of series in Johannesburg? Check here

Follow us on Image Source : AP India and South Africa cricket players.

IND vs SA 4th T20I weather report: India look to close their astonishing run in 2024 on a positive note as they take on South Africa in the fourth and final T20I of the series in Johannesburg.

After winning the third game by 11 runs, Suryakumar Yadav's Indian team has taken an unbeatable 2-1 lead and now have a chance to clinch the series 3-1 with a win in what is their final T20I game of the year.

The Men in Blue have won a whopping 23 matches out of 25 contested this year. Their only losses came in this series and in one game against Zimbabwe right after the T20 World Cup 2024. Their astonishing year in the format includes the T20 World Cup trophy they won in the USA and the West Indies.

Meanwhile, South Africa have had a mixed year with 10 wins and as many losses in the 20 games they have played. Like India, they were also unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2024 until the final but botched up the run-chase when they needed 30 off the final 30 balls.

With series win away from them, the hosts will still look to win this one and end it 2-2 and not 3-1. However, one would have to keep an eye on the weather gods as rain is likely to disrupt the proceedings in Johannesburg.

Rain likely to interrupt series finale in Johannesburg

The weather gods are likely to play a part in the final match of the series. According to Accuweather, there is a 47% chance of precipitation at around 4 PM local time, half an hour before the toss. The skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy.

However, the precipitation chances increase to 51% for 5 PM and 6 PM, with expected thunderstorms. It will likely get clear in the next hour with a 13% chance of rain at 7 PM and a 9% chance of precipitation at 8 PM.

South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Patrick Kruger, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal