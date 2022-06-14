IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: South Africa wins toss, puts India to bat first

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (BCCI) South Africa wins toss, India to bat first

South Africa has won the first and has opted to field first. Temba Bavuma has confirmed that he is going in with the same team. South Africa as of now has won two consecutive matches and has not tinkered with the winning combination. Bavuma further added "Same thing, bowl again. The color is different and has a yellowish tinge to it. Feels hard, looks like a good wicket to bat. Same team. Just want to focus on the areas we can improve."

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant who finds himself in the same spot after losing the toss has said "We would have bowled as well. But as an Indian team, we are not looking at the toss too much. Same team. We spoke about getting better in execution and if we do that we will be fine. Looks like a better wicket, but feels a bit soft underneath". It will now be very interesting to see if India can turn things around with the same combination.

The outfield here in Vizag is lush green and is expected to be lightning fast. Anything between 170-180 will be a par score as spinners will not get much help from the track.

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan