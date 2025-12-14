IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live score: India win toss, opt to bowl in Dharamsala IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live score: India look to take series lead in the five-match series against South Africa after winning the first match and going down in the second one.

New Delhi: India look to take the lead in the five-match T20I series as they face South Africa in the third T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. India won the first T20I by a big margin before losing the second one. The Men in Blue look to take the lead in the series.