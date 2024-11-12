IND vs SA 3rd T20I Centurion weather report: Will weather interrupt third game in SuperSport Park?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sanju Samson and Tristan Stubbs.

The first series meeting between the two T20 World Cup 2024 finalists reaches its penultimate clash in Centurion. India and South Africa are gearing up for the third T20I in the SuperSport Park on Wednesday after bagging a contest each in Durban and Gqeberha.

India had won the first T20I in Durban by a handsome margin of 61 after Sanju Samson's century and scintillating performances from the spinners. Samson's ton led India to 202 and then the Indian spinners hunted together to restrict the hosts to 141. Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi had scalped three wickets each while Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh took two and one wickets each.

The visitors bounced back in the second clash after Suryakumar Yadav's team was restricted to 124 in challenging conditions in Gqeberha. India gave a scare and almost defended the target after Varun Chakravarthy scalped five wickets but some special knocks from Tristan Stubbs and Gerald Coetzee sealed the deal for the Proteas.

The focus now shifts to the third match at SuperSport Park in Centurion where both the teams will be looking to put their best foot forward and take a 2-1 lead in the series. Ahead of the clash, here is a weather update of Centurion.

As per Accuweather, there is a 25% probability of precipitation in Centurion on November 13, i.e. the matchday. Talking about the hourly weather updates, there is more relief for the fans who want to watch the teams in action.

The match is set to begin at 5 PM local time (8:30 PM IST). While there is a 5% probability of precipitation at 12 PM, there are no chances of rain predicted from 1 PM onwards till as late as 11 PM. The weather is expected to be partly sunny and clear during these times.

India might look to make changes to their Playing XI for the third game with uncapped Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak waiting in the wings.

India's squad for South Africa T20Is:

Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal, Ramandeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma

South Africa's squad for T20Is:

Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Mihlali Mpongwana, Reeza Hendricks