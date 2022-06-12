IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Here are three mistakes from opening match that India shouldn't repeat to level series

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI IND vs SA 2nd T20I

India will face South Africa in 2nd T20I match in Cuttack on Sunday. The team will try to register win and level the score in the five-match series after losing the opening match.

Here are three mistakes that Team India should avoid in order to bounce back -

Not giving Yuzvendra Chahal all four overs to utilize:

After Chahal was smashed during his first over in powerplay. He was restrained from bowling all his four overs. Chahal has taken a 4-wicket haul in Cuttack and is in form as he was a Purple cap holder in IPL 2022. The pitch of Barabati stadium is favourable for spinners and Chahal's experience unlike the previous time should be utilized to the fullest

Lack of venom in the otherwise lethal bowling attack:

The bowlers kept on feeding the Proteas in the slot and as a result, they started hammering shots. In death overs, they didn't bowl wide yorkers and this decision backfired. In the second match, they should focus on variations while bowling and avoid bowling in the slot for big hitters like David Miller.

Poor fielding performance:

The fielding of Team India was not up to the mark in their last match in New Delhi. Shreyas Iyer missed a crucial catch of Van der Dussen on 29 in the 16th over. "When I was dropped, I knew I had to make India pay," Van der Dussen said. He ended up stitching a brilliant partnership with Miller and winning the match. In order to win the match, India should focus on the fielding and try their best during taking catches.

Full squads

India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen