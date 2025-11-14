IND vs SA 1st Test pitch report: How will surface at Eden Gardens in Kolkata play? India and South Africa open their two-Test series at Eden Gardens, returning to Test action at the venue after six years. India, led by Shubman Gill, face a confident Proteas side under Temba Bavuma. The pitch is expected to aid pacers early and spinners from day three.

Kolkata:

The opening Test of South Africa’s tour of India is set to begin on Friday at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, marking the venue’s return to Test cricket after a six-year gap. The Indian side enters the contest with a squad that blends youth, flair, and experience under the leadership of Shubman Gill, while the defending champions, South Africa, were put under pressure in the Test series against Pakistan.

The Indian batting order includes emerging talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan, supported by senior figures such as KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant, returning to full rhythm, will take on dual responsibilities as vice-captain and wicketkeeper. Dhruv Jurel, who scored twin centuries against South Africa A in the unofficial Test, will be key too.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj lead a potent pace attack, while the spin options provide variety and depth. Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round ability remains central to India’s balance, with Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav offering additional spin resources in conditions expected to aid slower bowlers as the match progresses.

South Africa arrive with confidence following a gritty performance in their previous assignment against Pakistan, where they pulled off a series-saving victory in Rawalpindi. Under Temba Bavuma’s leadership, the squad features a capable mix of experience and new talent. Aiden Markram and Kyle Verreynne strengthen the batting contingent, while Kagiso Rabada spearheads the pace unit that will look to challenge India’s top order early.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Pitch Report

Attention ahead of the match has naturally turned to the Eden Gardens surface, known for its evolution over the course of a Test. The pitch, made up of black soil with intermittent grass, is expected to offer assistance to seamers during the morning sessions. Over the years, especially after a relaid outfield in 2017, the wicket briefly favoured fast bowlers, but recent trends suggest spinners will come increasingly into play from day three.

Given the conditions, teams winning the toss are likely to opt for first use of the pitch, aiming to post a strong total in the region of 420 to 450 runs. With both sides carrying momentum and well-matched strengths, the opening Test promises a compelling start to the series at one of cricket’s greatest venues.