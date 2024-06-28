IND vs SA Live telecast: When and where to watch India vs South Africa women's Test live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN X India will be playing a third women's Test at home in six months and will be hoping to keep a 100 per cent record

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt was quite blunt in her assessment of the value of the one-off women's Test match against India, immediately after the three-match ODI series, due to the limited preparation. Calling it a 'chicken and egg' situation, Wolvaardt wasn't sure if the domestic system has to be strong for the players to be ready to play and compete at this level in red-ball cricket or these Tests have to be exciting and entertaining enough for it to penetrate in the domestic scene.

However, it is what it is and South Africa after their re-entry into the Test Arena two years ago will be playing a strong Indian team in their own backyard at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai starting Friday, June 28. South Africa are set to host England in a Test match at home and this experience might help them be better prepared for the challenge.

As far as the Indian team is concerned, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will be hoping for a similar result as the two Tests it played at the end of last year, one each against Australia and England. Coming off a 3-0 series win in the ODIs, Indian team will be full of confidence, especially the vice-captain Smriti Mandhana with a couple of centuries and a 90.

When and where to watch IND-W vs SA-W one-off Test live on TV and OTT in India?

The only Test match between India and South Africa women's team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will kick off at 9:30 AM IST on everyday starting Friday, June 28 till Monday, July 1. The match will be live broadcasted on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels while the live streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Shubha Satheesh, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune