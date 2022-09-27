Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs SA 1st T20I: Sanjay Manjrekar backs Virat Kohli to shine, says ' He is trusting his power game'

Foremr India batter Sanjay Manjrekar hs backed Virat Kohli to flourish in the upcoming T20I series against South Afirca as the Men in Blue get ready for the three-match T20I series. Accroding to Manjrekar, the Virat is trusting his power game and could benfit Team India.

"...right from the Asia Cup every match that he (Kohli) got runs, not just the runs, there was some improvement coming. I think the power game is back. He is trusting his power game," Manjrekar spoke about Kohli's form.

"There was a time when he was getting runs but his power game was not coming at his beck and call. That is starting to happen," Manjrekar said.

"He is dispatching good balls for big boundaries and sixes. It's all about confidence.

"This is a guy who's damn self-confident and drives himself to excellence but for long-time runs weren't coming and his confidence was tender," the former India batter added.

Kohli was the second highest overall run getter in the Asia Cup, scoring 276 in five innings at an average of 92.00, a strike rate of 147.59 with two half-centuries and a ton.

"During the Asia Cup, slowly and steadily, certain things start to happen, the pull shots came in, and the sixes started going more into the stands than just going over the rope as it was going in the IPL.

"So, the pieces falling back to frame the perfect picture. Now it's all about putting all these kinds of performances in the main event," he added.

In the following three-match T20 series against Australia at home, which India won 2-1, Kohli totaled 76 runs from three innings at an average of 25.33, with 63 being his highest individual score.

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel, who made a comeback from injury, leaked runs in the series against Australia, ending with an economy rate of 12 plus.

The Indian team is set to play South Africa in a three-match T20I series starting on Wednesday. Virat in the meantime is back in form having scored a hundred and fifty in recent outings.

