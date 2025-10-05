Live IND-W vs PAK-W, World Cup 2025 Live Score: India to bat first after losing the toss, Amanjot misses out India vs Pakistan Live: India will take on Pakistan in a highly-awaited Women's World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. There has been a bit of rain around in Colombo, with the Saturday's clash being washed out, but the forecast seemed to have improved and India will aim to go 12-0 up.

Colombo:

IND-W vs PAK-W, World Cup 2025 Live Cricket Score: India to bat first after losing the toss, first match's hero Amanjot misses out

India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 Live Updates: India didn't have the best game in their Women's World Cup opener, with the middle-order falling prey to Inoka Ranaweera's spin against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, but the Women in Blue's depth came through in the tournament opener when they were still able to post a healthy score on the board and defeat the co-hosts with a comfortable margin. Sunday will be a big game for more off-field reasons than on the field, with the aftermath of the Asia Cup spilling into the Women's World Cup but 11-0 margin for the Women in Blue is quite one-sided and big for Pakistan to justify a competition and having lost to Bangladesh in their opening game, the latter will have to hope for a miracle for it to become 11-1. Follow all the live updates of the IND-W vs PAK-W match from Colombo, hoping that rain stays away-