  4. IND-W vs PAK-W, World Cup 2025 Live Score: India to bat first after losing the toss, Amanjot misses out

India vs Pakistan Live: India will take on Pakistan in a highly-awaited Women's World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. There has been a bit of rain around in Colombo, with the Saturday's clash being washed out, but the forecast seemed to have improved and India will aim to go 12-0 up.

India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2025 Live Updates: India didn't have the best game in their Women's World Cup opener, with the middle-order falling prey to Inoka Ranaweera's spin against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, but the Women in Blue's depth came through in the tournament opener when they were still able to post a healthy score on the board and defeat the co-hosts with a comfortable margin. Sunday will be a big game for more off-field reasons than on the field, with the aftermath of the Asia Cup spilling into the Women's World Cup but 11-0 margin for the Women in Blue is quite one-sided and big for Pakistan to justify a competition and having lost to Bangladesh in their opening game, the latter will have to hope for a miracle for it to become 11-1. Follow all the live updates of the IND-W vs PAK-W match from Colombo, hoping that rain stays away-

  • 2:39 PM (IST)Oct 05, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND-W vs PAK-W head to head

    It's 11-0 in the ODIs and 5-0 in the Women's World Cup between India and Pakistan as it has been pretty one-way traffic in the Women in Blue's favour. The chances are less for a change but there are always firsts and who knows what this Fatima Sana-led team might throw up on Sunday?

  • 2:32 PM (IST)Oct 05, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Handshake or no handshake? The build-up has been a bit iffy

    The India-Pakistan rivalry began with the men's cricket and has bled into all other sports, while taking a piece of politics with it, even if those don't want it to meddle with the sport. The last three weeks have seen the good, the bad and the ugly of it, most of it off the field in the aftermath of the cross-border conflict in April-May and like the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, there will be no handshakes, a departure from how the India vs Pakistan women's games have been in the past.

  • 2:25 PM (IST)Oct 05, 2025
    Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup match

    It's the fourth Sunday in a row, featuring an India vs Pakistan clash, but this time it's World Cup game between the two women's teams and the backdrop changes from hot Dubai to muggy and overcast Colombo. The Pakistan women's team is yet to turn over India in ODIs ever, with the Women in Blue having a 11-0 record, but previous stats and numbers stand for very littler ahead of a new World Cup game. But India have started well with a win and Pakistan lost to Bangladesh in their opening game. Can India continue their unbeaten run against Pakistan?

