IND vs PAK: India script history, achieve most number of wins for a team against one opponent in T20 World Cup

Team India successfully defended a modest target of 120 runs, which was the lowest for India in T20Is, to beat the arch-rivals Pakistan in the highly-awaited clash in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Sunday, June 9. The pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York played a bit better than the previous games as it seems to be settling down slowly and gradually as the tournament is progressing and with the start India got, 120 didn't seem enough, even though it was only the second highest first innings score in five matches at the venue.

Some disciplined bowling, led by Jasprit Bumrah coupled with too cautious approach from the Pakistan team meant that India defended a low score, which is the joint-lowest for any team in the T20 World Cup. This was India's seventh win against Pakistan in the marquee event, which is the most for any team against one opponent. Pakistan have beaten Bangladesh on six occasions in the tournament while Sri Lanka too have had six wins against the West Indies.

Most wins for a team against one opponent (including wins in tied matches)

7 - India vs Pakistan

6 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh

6 - Sri Lanka vs West Indies

5 - Australia vs Bangladesh

5 - England vs Sri Lanka

Lowest targets successfully defended by India in T20I

120 vs Pak New York 2024 *

139 vs Zim Harare 2016

145 vs Eng Nagpur 2017

147 vs Ban Bengaluru 2016

This was also the first time that India won a men's T20I after being bowled out. At 81/3 in 10 overs, India looked on course to a score of 140-150, but Pakistan came back strongly with the ball to restrict the opposition to 119, which they'd have fancied themselves to chase it down but it wasn't to be eventually.