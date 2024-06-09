IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Match 19

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the IND vs IRE T20 World Cup match in New York on June 5, 2024

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: The Indian cricket team will face their bitter rivals Pakistan in the 19th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Sunday, June 9.

India kicked off their campaign with an impressive eight-wicket win while chasing a 97-run target against Ireland at New York's brand-new Nassau County International Stadium. Virat Kohli opened an innings with captain Rohit Sharma with the latter scoring a brilliant half-century. Pace bowlers dominated the game with Hardik Pandya taking the highest three wickets.

On the other hand, Babar Azam's Pakistan were stunned by newcomers USA in their first match in Dallas. Pakistan suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Super Over drama after failing to defend 159 runs. Pakistan now face India with morale down and unavoidable poor head-to-head record in past T20 World Cup tournaments.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Group A, Match 19

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Date & Time: Sunday, June 9 at 08:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

IND vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Babar Azam (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi

IND vs PAK Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Virat Kohli: The veteran Indian batter was not able to score big against Ireland but enjoys a red-hot form in T20 cricket. Kohli bagged the Orange Cap award for scoring 741 runs in the recent IPL 2024 and recorded 488 runs in just 10 T20I innings against Pakistan, including a memorable 82* off 53 balls in the last T20 World Cup in 2022.

Mohammad Rizwan: The star wicketkeeper batter scored just 9 runs against the United States in the last match but has been in fine form lately. Rizwan scored two back-to-back fifties against Ireland last month and boasts an impressive record against India with 197 runs in just four T20I matches.

IND vs PAK predicted playing XIs:

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf.