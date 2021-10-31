Sunday, October 31, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021: Suryakumar Yadav rested due to back-spasm, India rejig middle-order

IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021: Suryakumar Yadav rested due to back-spasm, India rejig middle-order

Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Sunday rested from India's important T20 World Cup game against New Zealand after he "complained of back-spasm", leading to a forced change in the playing eleven.

PTI PTI
Dubai Updated on: October 31, 2021 19:49 IST
File Photo of Suryakumar Yadav
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File Photo of Suryakumar Yadav

Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Sunday rested from India's important T20 World Cup game against New Zealand after he "complained of back-spasm", leading to a forced change in the playing eleven.

"Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel," BCCI media team said in a statement.

Related Stories

Suryakumar's fitness issue opened the doors for Ishan Kishan's World Cup debut and perhaps also help India rejig their batting order with KL Rahul playing in the middle-order and bolstering the end-game.

India has already made a few strategic and combination errors and Suryakumar's injury only helped them in course correction, albeit accidentally.

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News