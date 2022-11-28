IND vs NZ: 'Rishabh Pant is messing up these chances; he can be given break'- Srikkanth on Pant's current run

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Srikkanth opens on Rishabh Pant's current run in limited overs cricket

IND vs NZ: India's wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant's form has come under the scanner since he has not had a great time in recent outings in limited-overs cricket. He was not given many chances in the T20 World Cup 2022 but has not stepped up on the opportunities he has got post the World Cup too. Pant has failed to perform on the chances he has got in the T20 World Cup and in the ongoing tour of New Zealand, where he has managed only 32 runs in his three outings (T20Is and ODIs). Reflecting on Pant's current run in limited overs cricket, former chairman of the selection committee Krishnamachari Srikkanth has stated the wicket keeper batter is messing up things.

Rishabh Pant, who was picked as an opener for the T20I series could score only 6 and 11 in the two T20Is while managing only 15 in the first 50-over outing when he played in the middle order. Speaking on his Youtube channel Srikkanth has stated that Rishabh Pant is messing things up currently and the wicketkeeper batter can be given break. "You are messing up these chances. If you smash into such matches, it'll be good right? The World Cup is coming up. Already a lot of people are saying that Pant isn't scoring so it'll add fuel to the fire," Srikkanth said on his Youtube channel Cheeky Cheeka.

Image Source : GETTYRishabh Pant in action

You can give break to Pant- Srikkanth

The former Indian opener added, "Maybe you can give him (Pant) a break and tell him 'just wait a bit, come and play in India', they haven't handled him well. Are you going to wait for a couple of matches before giving him a break or remove him after one or two games? Yes, Rishabh Pant is not utilising the chances he's getting. I am very disappointed - ennada Pant-u (what is this Pant)?"

Image Source : GETTYRishabh Pant in a limited over game

Srikkanth also stated that Pant needs to reinvent himself. "He's going to put pressure on himself. He needs to reinvent himself. He has to do something right - stand and play for a while and then go for it. He's throwing his wicket away all the time," the 1983 World Cup winner stated.

The Indian cricket team is currently trailing in the ODI series by 0-1. The first ODI was won by the Kiwis, while the second outing was washed away. The final ODI is set to be played in Christchurch on 30th November.

Latest Cricket News