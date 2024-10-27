IND vs NZ: Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor fall short of breaking women's ODI world record after heroic fightback

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN X Radha Yadav and Saima Thakor during their 70-run partnership for India women against New Zealand in Ahmedabad

It was a shining glimmer of hope, a really good one at that when the partnership slowly developed from 20 to 30 to 50 to 70 but it remained the case of 'yet so far' because India didn't come anywhere near the total New Zealand had put in the second women's ODI of the three-match series. At 108/8, India were always in danger of collapsing to a modest total but Radha Yadav, who already had a spectacular game in the field, alongside just two matches old Saima Thakor decided to play their shots and keep New Zealand at bay.

How the partnership bloomed was interesting because Radha took the aggressive option since the required run rate was always increasing. Thakor was a bit cautious at the start before getting her rhythm to be able to play shots. With the target of 260 being so far ahead, it would have been always out of reach, with the run rate getting into 10s and 12s but the fight that those two showed, really gave a few moments of joy not just for the fans but also for the teammates in the dugout.

However, as long as the partnership lasted, it eventually delayed the inevitable but not before scripting a huge record for India. The 70-run partnership between Radha and Saima was the highest for the ninth wicket for India in women's ODIs and the third-highest overall.

Radha and Saima went past Jhulan Goswami and Nooshin Al Khadeer's 43-run stand against New Zealand in 2007 as India's highest partnership for the ninth wicket. The world record belongs to Ash Gardner and Kim Garth for their 77-run partnership against South Africa earlier this year, with Lynsey Askew and Isa Guha of England in second place with a 73-run stand.

Jess Kerr broke the ninth wicket partnership by sending back Thakor. Radha fought after that as well but fell shortly on 48 as India were folded for 183. India will need to pull up their fielding and batting in the second innings to be able to seal the series in the decider on Tuesday, October 29.