India face New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. With the series in the bag, the Indian team will look to rotate some of their players to keep them fresh, while handing opportunities to some. Sanju Samson would be among the players who will look to make the most of the opportunity, as he has not got runs in this series. With Ishan Kishan firing, Samson would be feeling the heat. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma will be missing the rest of the two games.