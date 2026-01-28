Advertisement
  4. IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live cricket score: Conway, Seifert open as New Zealand look to score one back

IND vs NZ 4th T20I Live cricket score: India lock horns against New Zealand in the fourth match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. India have already bagged the series with a 3-0 lead and will look to make the most of the chances in these two matches.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New Delhi:

India face New Zealand in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. With the series in the bag, the Indian team will look to rotate some of their players to keep them fresh, while handing opportunities to some. Sanju Samson would be among the players who will look to make the most of the opportunity, as he has not got runs in this series. With Ishan Kishan firing, Samson would be feeling the heat. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma will be missing the rest of the two games.

Live updates :IND vs NZ 4th T20I Latest Updates

  • 7:04 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Back-to-back fours for NZ!!

    A hat-trick of fours for Tim Seifert in the first over of Arshdeep Singh. Two off the leading edge over third man and one towards long-off. NZ 14/0 after 1.

  • 6:59 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for the live action!

    Tim Seifert and Devon Conway open for New Zealand in Visakhapatnam. Arshdeep Singh has been handed the new ball by Suryakumar Yadav. Can the young India pacer once again deliver in the first over? All eyes on him at the momemt. 

  • 6:54 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Where's Axar Patel?

    Well, Axar Patel is yet to recover from his injury. The all-rounder hurt his left hand in the first T20I and has been out of action since. He is recovering well but is yet to gain complete fitness.

  • 6:51 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Wait continues for Vaurn!

    Varun Chakravarthy will once again spend his time warming the bench. The team management has once again backed Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi as two specialist spinners. India are likely keeping him fit for the T20 World Cup 2026.

  • 6:46 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Pitch report!

    Visakhapatnam offers ideal batting conditions for the fourth T20I, with short boundaries, a rock-hard pitch, and a lush outfield. Historically high-scoring, the venue has an average first-innings score of 209. Dew is expected later, making chasing the preferred option after winning the toss.

  • 6:40 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Mitchell Santner confirms Foulkes comes in for Jamieson

    "It looks like a good wicket again. The dew has already kind of set in, so it might be a bit harder later on. The runs and scores are definitely evolving. We know the quality of this Indian side, and we’ve seen that in the first three games. We need to be better with the ball. First up, though, it looks like a good wicket, so we’ll try to set a strong total tonight. Most of the guys are already here playing this series. Lockie is still out, and Finn (Allen) is on his way, so we’ve got a couple of additions still to come. But the roles are pretty clear, and we’ll probably get similar wickets in the World Cup. One change - Foulkes comes in for Jamieson. Lockie and Finn are still a little way off, but it’s good to have them coming back," Santner said at the toss.

  • 6:37 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Here are the Playing XIs

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

    India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 6:36 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Suryakumar at toss

    "We’re going to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, and we’ll get a chance to practise here later. There was a lot of dew last night and today it’s a little humid as well, so we feel that in the second innings the ball will come onto the bat nicely. I think the important thing is to repeat the good habits we’ve built over the past year, not just in this series. We want to keep doing the good things we’ve been doing, learn from the last game, and go out there, enjoy ourselves, play the format the way it’s meant to be played, and entertain the people who’ve come here. It’s a beautiful ground and a lovely crowd here. Hopefully the boys are charged up and we have a good, entertaining night. Arshdeep comes in for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a niggle in the last game. Axar Patel still needs a bit more time, so hopefully we’ll see him in the next game. The batters will need to take a bit more responsibility, but at the same time not shy away from playing with fearless intent. We’ve got five good bowling options today, so we’ll see how it goes," SKY said at the toss.

  • 6:33 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    No Ishan Kishan!!

    No Ishan Kishan for India in this game. He is out due to a niggle, India captain Surya confirmed at the toss. India have one change with Arshdeep coming in for Ishan Kishan.

  • 6:31 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs NZ: India opt to bowl

    Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and India would be bowling first. 

  • 6:29 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Time running out for Samson?

    It seems that time is running out for Samson yet again. He has scored 10, 6, and 0 in the three matches. Ishan Kishan has been doing the work very well which has put pressure on Samson. With Tilak Varma out of the rest two T20Is, Samson should get both the games but time is now running out for him.

  • 6:25 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India to make changes?

    This game gives India a chance to rest some of their players and to test some others. Will the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya receive a rest today? We will find that out at the toss.

  • 6:20 PM (IST)Jan 28, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    India vs New Zealand round 4

    Hello and welcome to the IND vs NZ 4th T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. India have bagged the series as they have an unassailable lead of 3-0 with two matches to go. The Men in Blue have played like T20 World Champions as they have put up brilliant performances in all three matches. They would look for more in the next two games. Stay tuned for all the updates on this one.

