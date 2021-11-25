IND vs NZ 1st Test: Pujara, Rahane's poor form concern for Team India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara taking a run during a Test match (File Photo)

Highlights Cheteshwar Pujara was dimissed on 26 by Tim Southee.

Ajinkya Rahane was removed by Kyle Jamieson on 35.

Pujara scored his last Test century in January 2019.

India stand-in captain Ajnkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed after getting a good start on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand here at the Green Park, Kanpur on Thursday. Rahane and Pujara are struggling with the form for quite a long time now as Rahane last scored a century in Test cricket in December 2020 while Pujara's last hundred came way back in January 2019.

On Day 1 of the first Test, batting at number 3 position Pujara got off to a steady start where he scored 26 runs in 88 balls with the help of two boundaries. His innings was cut short by Tim Southee who bowled an excellent outswinger after a streak of in swinging balls. Pujara could not help himself and nicked one straight to the keeper. Many pacers across the world have discovered this weakness of Pujara.

Cheteshwar Pujara's stats in 2021

Matches - 12

Runs - 617

HS - 91

AVG - 30.85

100s - 0

50s - 6

Rahane, who is captaining the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, scored 35 runs in 63 balls with the help of six boundaries. He fell battling against Kyle Jamieson in the 50th over of the innings. The ball kept low and the right-hand batsman dragged it onto the stumps. It was an unlucky dismissal for India captain but with another failure with the bat, Rahane's inconsistent batting is proving to be a big concern for Team India.

Ajinkya Rahane's stats in 2021

Matches - 12

Runs - 407

HS - 67

AVG - 20.35

100s - 0

50s - 2