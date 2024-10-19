IND vs NZ 1st Test Bengaluru Day 5 weather report: Will rain save India from heartbreaking loss vs Kiwis?

Follow us on Image Source : AP M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

India's dream for a magical win against New Zealand in the first Test in Bengaluru stands on the verge of getting broken. After doing a commendable job with the bat, the Men in Blue were rattled by the second new ball in the second innings.

The hosts were 408/3 with a lead of 52. But the new ball proved to be a nightmare as the hosts lost their last seven wickets for just 54 runs. Rohit Sharma's men now need to defend a target of 107 in a bid to register a famous win in Bengaluru. The fourth day ended with New Zealand negotiating four balls from Jasprit Bumrah before bad light and rain forced early stumps.

It looks unlikely that the Indian team could win this match and the fans will be hoping for rain to wash out the fifth day which will ensure a draw.

Rain in the air in Bengaluru on Day 5

According to Accuweather, there are 80% chance of precipitation on Day 5, October 20, of the Test match. Going by hourly precipitation prediction, there are 51% chances of rain at 9 AM and 10 AM before falling, marginally to 47% and 45% in the next two hours.

The chances of showers go up again to 49% at 1 PM, 51% at 2 PM and 55% at 3 PM. At 4 PM, the precipitation chances stand at 39% before falling further to 33% at 5 PM. At 6 PM, there is a 39% probability of showers.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand's Playing XI:

Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke