IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup: Don't want to pat ourselves before final - Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler spoke about his team's 10-wicket victory over India in the T20 World Cup semifinal. He expressed the win as "brilliant" but said he wouldn't want to get too ahead of himself before the final against Pakistan on Sunday.

England dominated by their bowling attack and restricted India to 168/6 and then knocked off the runs with four overs to spare and without losing a single wicket.

"Yeah, it's a brilliant performance. To play so well in a semifinal of a World Cup is great. Don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves and sort of pat ourselves too much on the back for tonight. We're obviously into a final which we're really looking forward to," said Buttler.

"We enjoyed the game this evening, and we can talk about it in the changing rooms and enjoy that performance, but I don't want us to get too far ahead of ourselves. We've come up against a Pakistan team in red-up form in a final of a World Cup.

"And again, that's going to be such an amazing occasion, one we'll go and enjoy as much as we can and express ourselves and try and show off our talent."

Asked if it was one of the finest T20I performances by an English team, he agreed instantly.

"Yeah, yeah, absolutely. Every game you play it's a great honour. Yeah, to play against India in this kind of environment, in a fantastic cricket stadium, absolutely, it's immensely satisfying," he said.

India Playing XI:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma , Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

England Playing XI:

Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashi

