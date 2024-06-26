IND v ENG T20 World Cup 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Providence Stadium, Guyana play in semifinal 2?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and England players.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 pitch report: India and England meet again in another semifinal of the T20 World Cup. After the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal, the two heavyweights will step onto the field in the semifinal of the 2024 World Cup in the USA and West Indies with the final spot up for grabs yet again.

The Men in Blue are coming into this game unbeaten, having won all six of their completed games in the tournament. England have tasted defeat twice, once to Australia and the other time to South Africa but have done well to reach this far in their title defence.

The two teams will play in semifinal two at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the venue.

Providence Stadium, Guyana pitch report

There have been five matches played at the Providence Stadium in the T20 World Cup 2024 but some of the contests have been lopsided in terms of teams strengths. The venue is likely to assist spinners and it was on display in the Afghanistan vs New Zealand Group stage game.

The top five wicket-takers at this venue are spinners. Akeal Hosein and Rashid Khan have picked six wickets here. This suggests the venue will help the spinners. But if rain comes, which is likely to, as per the forecasts, then pacers can get help too.

Providence Stadium, Guyana - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 18

Matches Won Batting First - 6

Matches Won Batting Second - 9

Highest Individual Innings - 100 by Mahela Jayawardene vs Zimbabwe in 2010

Highest Team Innings - 191/5 (England) vs West Indies in 2010

Lowest Team Innings - 39 (Uganda) vs West Indies in 2024

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 169/5 (West Indies) vs Bangladesh in 2022

Average Score Batting First - 133

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley