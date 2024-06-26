IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024: India meet England in repeat of 2022 semifinal, check H2H records of two teams

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian and England players.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024: An unbeaten Indian team will lock horns against the defending champions England in what will be a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal in another semifinal of the ongoing World Cup 2024. Two years ago, Jos Buttler's England thrashed the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team with a 10-wicket win in Adelaide and ended India's dream of lifting the title.

England went on to win the trophy then after edging past Pakistan in a thrilling final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They were a little away from being knocked out of the 2024 World Cup when the weather gods threatened to wash their crucial game against Namibia in the group stage But they are now standing two steps away from back-to-back T20 titles, which no team has ever done.

India are one of the only two teams unbeaten in this tournament alongside South Africa and are two wins away from ending their long-awaited ICC trophy drought, which has now extended over a decade. As these two meet at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, here are the head-to-head records of the heavyweights in the 20-over World Cups.

India, England look to break 2-2 deadlock at T20 WCs

India and England have faced each other four times in all T20 World Cups, including the 2022 semifinal. The teams are locked at 2-2 currently.

The first time they met each other in the 20-over World Cups, Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in an over propelled the Men in Blue to an 18-run win over the Three Lions in a Group game. The next meeting took place in the next edition itself in 2009.

In the next meeting, England ended India's hopes of reaching the semis when their bowlers defended 153 against a strong Indian line-up to win by three runs.

India and England met again in the 2012 World Cup pretty early in Group A. The Indians steamrolled the English side with a thumping 90-run win after scoring 170 batting first. A superb bowling performance from Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla and Irfan Pathan secured India's big win.

The two teams met in the knockouts for the first time in 2022 and England thrashed the Men in Blue in the semifinal in Adelaide. The Rohit Sharma-led side managed to get 168 and was scrutinized for their slow approach. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales bossed the run-chase, toying with the Indian bowlers and thrashing them by 10 wickets.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cups H2H:

Matches played: 4

India won: 2

England won: 2

Last match winner: England (T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal)

Highest team total: 218 by India in T20 World Cup 2007