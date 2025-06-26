IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill's chance to create history as India aim first win at Edgbaston in 58 years India skipper Shubman Gill has a great chance to create history at Edgbaston in Birmingham, where the second Test of the five-match series will be played. The visitors are 0-1 down after losing the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds.

India are already 0-1 down in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. They lost the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, after failing to defend 371 runs in the fourth innings. However, the challenge only grows manifold for Shubman Gill and his men as the focus now shifts to Edgbaston in Birmingham, where the second Test will be played from July 2.

Team India have never won a Test in Birmingham after playing eight matches since 1967. They have lost seven Test matches while the only drawn match happened back in 1986. Since the drawn Test, India have played four matches at Edgbaston and lost all of them.

India last played at Edgbaston in 2022

India and England last locked horns at this venue in 2022 when the pending fifth Test was played after a long gap. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja scored centuries in the first innings to help India recover from 98/5 to post 416 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah led India in that Test match and he also scored 31 runs off just 16 deliveries with four fours and two sixes to his name. He led from the front with the ball, picking up three wickets while Mohammed Siraj picked four as India skittled England for just 284 runs to gain a massive lead of 132 runs.

However, India collapsed in the second innings to get bundled out for just 245 runs, setting a target of 378 runs for England to level the series. The hosts, like they did at Headingley earlier this week, chased down the daunting total with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow smashing unbeaten centuries.

India missing five players from Birmingham Test in 2022

India return to the same venue exactly after three years, but five players from that team - Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami - are not a part of the squad this time around.

The captain is also different, as Shubman Gill has a great chance to create history. He can become the first-ever Indian skipper to win a Test at this venue. However, he might have to do it without the ace pacer Bumrah, who is likely to be rested. His workload will be managed in this series and India have already made it clear that he will play only three Tests of the five-match series.