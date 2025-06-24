IND vs ENG: Ravi Shastri wants 'someone to do a Kohli job' as India look for win over England in Leeds India and England look for a win in the first Test of the five-match series as Leeds sets up a fascinating Day 5. Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri wanted someone from the Indian team to do the job of Virat Kohli, referring to getting into the face of the opposition players.

New Delhi:

As India look for a famous win over England in the first Test match at Headingley, former India cricketer and ex-coach Ravi Shastri wanted 'someone to do a Kohli job', referring to the ability of the former India captain to get into the face of the opposition.

India need to defend 370 in the fourth innings for a win over England and go 1-0 up in the five-match series; however, the flat pitch at Headingley poses a challenge for the Indian bowlers despite the cloudy skies hanging above.

Virat Kohli had led India to a famous win at Lord's on their last tour to England when the Indian team had bowled the hosts out for 120 with only 60 overs available on the final day. Kohli's huddle talk before the final innings and the aggression on the field paved the way for a memorable India win.

Speaking during the commentary on Day 5, Shastri highlighted that someone would have to do what Kohli used to do on the field. "What India need today is someone to do a Kohli job, to get in the face of the opposition. Someone has to be designated or given that role. I don’t think there is one guy who could do it, Kohli could do it for three people," Shastri had said during the commentary.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer, Michael Atherton stated that Mohammed Siraj is the type of player who could do a similar job. "Siraj is the type of spirit that Ravi Shastri was talking about moments ago, that someone needs to do a Kohli, that was at Lord’s, when he asked his bowlers and fielders to unleash hell. Siraj is that kind of character; he is aggressive and in your face," Atherton said.

The England openers have done the first job pretty well. They accumulated 96 runs off the first session and did not lose any wickets as there was not much swing and/or seam movement. India tried changing the ball, but could do in only in the latter stages of the session. However, the hosts still did not lose a wicket and needed another 254 to win from the final two sessions.