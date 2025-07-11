IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's half century leads India after Bumrah's fifer on Day 2 of Lord's Test

India ended the second day of the third Test against England in a fine position on the back of an unbeaten half-century from KL Rahul following Jasprit Bumrah's exploits with the ball. Rahul struck his 11th fifty-plus score as opener in SENA countries to lead the charge with the bat on what was a gripping day of Test cricket. The day started with England 251/4 and ended with India getting to 145/3, trailing by 242 more.
Rahul played a cautious knock as he made 43 from 113 balls, laced with five fours. While the visitors lost three wickets, Rahul held one end up, going unbeaten alongside Rishabh Pant, who made an unbeaten 19 from 33 balls.
More to follow...