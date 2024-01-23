Tuesday, January 23, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'KL Rahul to play as a specialist batter,' confirms head coach Dravid ahead of England Test series

'KL Rahul to play as a specialist batter,' confirms head coach Dravid ahead of England Test series

Team India will have a new wicketkeeper in the upcoming England Test series, one of KS Bharat or Dhruv Jurel as KL Rahul is set to play just as a specialist batter, as head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed. The five-match Test series is set to begin in Hyderabad on January 25.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: January 23, 2024 19:47 IST
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that KL Rahul
Image Source : PTI/REUTERS Team India head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that KL Rahul won't keep wickets in England Test series

India are set to begin their one of the biggest home assignments in the last few years, along with Australia, against England in Hyderabad on January 25. With five matches set to be played, it will be a long series, one for which both the teams are preparing hard and India have taken the first step by handing the wicketkeeping duties to the regular stumper rather than depending upon KL Rahul, who took the gloves in South Africa but will just play as a specialist batter.

Several reports suggested the same but head coach Rahul Dravid in the press conference confirmed that KL Rahul will indeed be just playing just as a batter and one of KS Bharat or Dhruv Jurel will keep wickets.

“Rahul will not be playing as a wicketkeeper in this series, and we are clear about that in the selection itself. We have picked two other wicketkeepers, and obviously, Rahul did a fantastic job for us in South Africa and really played a big part in helping us draw the series. But considering five Test matches and playing in these conditions, the selection will be between the two other keepers we have,” Dravid said in the press conference two days before the series.

KL Rahul kept wickets in South Africa for the first time in Test cricket and did well, however, with Virat Kohli pulling out of the first two matches, the management will get a chance to play all of him, Rahul and even a specialist wicketkeeper in KS Bharat, who has already played five Tests before. 

Related Stories
Chamari Athapaththu to lead ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2023

Chamari Athapaththu to lead ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2023

When was the last time India played a Test match without either of Kohli, Pujara or Rahane?

When was the last time India played a Test match without either of Kohli, Pujara or Rahane?

'I don't think we will...': Rahul Dravid opens up on whether India will go 'Bazball' way in Tests

'I don't think we will...': Rahul Dravid opens up on whether India will go 'Bazball' way in Tests

Bharat has been in more than decent form with the bat for India A against the England Lions scoring a fifty and a hundred and will be looking to continue the same in the Test series as well.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News