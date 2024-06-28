India break ICC T20 World Cup semi-final jinx after 10 years, thrash England to enter 2024 final

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian team celebrating during the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup game in Guyana on June 28, 2024

India recorded a dominant 68-run win to beat England and enter the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Guyana on Thursday, June 28. Rohit Sharma's brilliant fifty helped India post a challenging total of 171 and then spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets each to bowl out England to 103.

The Men in Blue also ended their 10-year wait for the T20 World Cup final and also completed their revenge for the 2022 World Cup semi-final loss against the Three Lions. Undefeated India will be facing an unbeaten South African side in the final in Bridgetown on June 29.

Rain delayed and interrupted the play in Guyana as England won the crucial toss and elected to bowl first at Providence Stadium. After early setbacks, captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 57 runs off 39 balls and in-form Suryakumar Yadav added 47 runs to help India post 171/7 in 20 overs.

England added a quick 26 runs for the opening wicket but Axar Patel and Kuldeep Patel utilized playing conditions to knock out the defending champions to 103 in 16.4 overs. India registered the second-biggest win by a margin of runs in T20 World Cup knockouts to enter the finals as favourites.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

England Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

More to follow...