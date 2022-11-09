IND vs ENG: Let's take look at head to head records between T20 World Cup semifinalists India and England

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs England

After Super 12, India and England are ready for the next challenge. Both teams will lock horns in the second semifinal clash on Thursday at the Adelaide.

But before we witness the thrilling semis, let's dig deeper and find out how the teams have performed against each other in T20Is and T20I World Cup.

Let's find out all the statistics -

India vs England in T20Is

Matches played: 22

Matches won by England: 10

Matches Tied: 0

Matches won by India: 12

Highest Score by India: 224

Lowest Score by India: 165

Highest Score by England: 215

Lowest Score by England: 80

India vs England in T20 World Cup (2007-2012)

Matches played - 3

Matches won by India - 2

Matches won by England - 1

Captains of both teams will be geared up and will want to make it to the final clash on November 13. Here's how captains of both teams fared so far in the 2022 edition of the mega event -

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's statistics in T20 World Cup -

Matches: 5

Runs: 89

Highest Score: 53

Average: 17.80

Stike-Rate: 109.87

50s: 1

100s: 0

4s/6s: 7/4

Rohit Sharma's performance in the previous five matches

IND vs ZIM - 15 runs

IND vs BAN - 2 runs

IND vs SA - 15 runs

IND vs NED - 53 runs

IND vs PAK - 4 runs

England captain Jos Buttler's statistics in T20 World Cup -

Matches: 4

Runs: 119

Highest Score: 73

Average: 29.75

Stike-Rate: 132.22

50s: 1

100s: 0

4s/6s: 12/3

Jos Buttler's performance in the previous four matches

ENG vs SL - 28 runs

ENG vs NZ - 73 runs

ENG vs IRE - 0 runs

ENG vs AFG - 18 runs

Earlier, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by seven wickets to seal their spot in the final.

Latest Cricket News