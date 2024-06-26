IND vs ENG, Guyana hourly weather report: Will rain affect India vs England semi-final in T20 World Cup 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Georgetown, Guyana has witnessed a lot of rain in the past week or so and it may be the case on Thursday morning as well when India take on England in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup

If it was the pitch in New York, it's the inclement weather in Georgetown, Guyana that has dominated the build-up to what might be a crackerjack of a semi-final in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup between India and England. Two years ago, it was the same fixture at the same stage in the every same competition and every player and Indian fan would want to forget what happened then in Adelaide and now the Men in Blue have a chance to change that on a surface that might suit them and the nature of their play. However, the overcast weather and the rain around might affect the playing conditions but in-form India with the intent they have played with, definitely start as favourites.

As per Accuweather, there's every possibility that the start of the second semi final between India and England might be delayed. The probability of precipitation is at around 66 per cent at 10 AM local time, which is half an hour before the start. The forecast says, 'mostly cloudy with showers'. The forecast stays the same at 11 AM with the rain probability rising up to 75 per cent. It does get better an hour later at 12 PM with the word 'showers' being removed and the rain probability reducing to 49 per cent.

For the next three hours till 3 PM local time (12:30 AM IST), the forecast says 'intermittent clouds' with the rain probability hovering around 35-40 per cent. There's a good chance that the majority of the game takes place between this window and maybe get done too. The showers return at 4 PM with the rain probability going beyond 50 per cent and is around the same at 5 PM local time as well before it reduces to 20-30 per cent again for the next couple of hours till 7 PM with forecast being 'cloudy'.

The time extension means that the groundsmen will get some room to play with even if the weather does get unplayable. The vacant window of a few hours provides the best chance for everyone to get as many overs done. The forecast overall has improved over the last couple of days despite it raining for a few hours continuously on the eve of the clash. At the same time on Wednesday, it was cloudy but dry. As per the journalists and locals, the trend in Guyana has been rains in morning and it being dry in the afternoon, which suggests that a result might be on the cards, at least what everyone would want, more so England.