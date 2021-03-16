IND vs ENG | Eoin Morgan becomes first England cricketer to elusive T20I feat, joins Rohit Sharma

Image Source : GETTY England captain Eoin Morgan

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday became the first from his country to play 100 T20I matches. He achieved the feat after taking the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad for the third T20I against India.

Morgan surpassed Martin Guptill, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shahid Afridi to become the fourth player to appear in 100 T20I matches, joining New Zealand's Ross Taylor (102), India's Rohit Sharma (108) and veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik (116). He will also surpass Ireland's William Porterfield to feature in the second-most number of T20I matches as a captain, appearing for the role in the 57th time on Tuesday and only standing behind MS Dhoni's tally of 72 such appearances.

England, in the third T20I, are aiming to claim a lead in the five-game series against India. They won the opener at the venue by eight wickets before they succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat on a slower Ahmedabad track.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third T20I.

"The wicket has a good covering of grass, shorter on one side and a bit humid today. Given the way the series has panned out and it's about putting up a collective performance today and win the game. Glad to play my 100th game, a big day for me and my family. Mark Wood comes in for Tom Curran," said Morgan.