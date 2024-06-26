IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team for India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal 2

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler.

India and England will lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal in what is a repeat clash of the 2022 semifinal. The Men in Blue are hunting for their second T20 World Cup after winning the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007.

The Three Lions are among the only two teams to have won the title twice as they won the trophy in 2009 and then in 2022 after beating India and Pakistan in the knockout stages. They are dreaming for a title defence, which no team has ever been able to do in T20 World Cups.

Both sides have several match-winners who have taken their teams to big heights in the tournament. If Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have led the way for India, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid have been pretty impressive for the defending champions. Here is a fantasy team of the IND vs ENG World Cup semifinal.

Match Details:

Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Semifinal 2

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date & Time: Thursday, June 27 at 8:00 PM IST (10:30 AM Local Time on June 27)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Hotstar Website and App

IND vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Phil Salt

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Arhdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Captaincy choices

Hardik Pandya: Hardik can be a good option for making a captain. He has contributed well both - with the bat as well as with the ball in India's strong campaign in the tournament. He has hit 116 runs and has taken 8 wickets in the tournament so far.

Jos Buttler: England skipper Buttler has been in fine form too. He is England's leading run-scorer with 191 runs to his name. Buttler has a fifty to his name too and has a strike of close to 160.

Probable teams

India's Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

England's Probable XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid