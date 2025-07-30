IND vs ENG 5th Test pitch report: How will surface at the Oval in London play for series decider? India will be up against England in the fifth and final Test at the Oval, starting Thursday, July 31. The series stands at 2-1 in England's favour and hence, both teams have a lot to play for in the decider.

London:

England have finally brought in Gus Atkinson! India will get its first taste of Atkinson, who ran riot in the home summer last year for England, as they look to go on level with the hosts at the Oval. It has been one enthralling series with mountains of runs being scored and periods of play (read: the whole Lord's Test) where bowlers had something going for them. England are 2-1 ahead but will be without their captain and most important member of the side, Ben Stokes, while India will miss Rishabh Pant as the two teams culminate the series in the capital.

The Oval has been a strange venue this County Championship. Obviously, there was an anomaly - that 820-run game against Durham. There was a 500-odd clash against Yorkshire, but the Kia Oval yet again reiterated the fact that it is a batting second wicket, as with most grounds in England, it gets better for batting. This pitch is green. It seems like England were waiting for Gus Atkinson to be available to dish out a green top. Yes, some grass will be further shaved off on Thursday morning, but it won't go bald like Headingley or Edgbaston.

Green top, overcast weather, it might finally be time for a traditional Test match in England, where the bowlers have a say in the first two days before the batters come into the picture. The average first-innings score in the remaining three games was late 200s, but there were three draws as well. How far the assistance for the bowlers lasts and how much the batters are able to survive the first couple of days, before the pitch settles, could have a lasting say on the result of the game.

England fielding four pacers, including Atkinson and Woakes, two exponents of swing, is a clear indication of how the pitch is likely to play. Ollie Pope will lead in Ben Stokes' absence for England, who is yet to win a toss as a Test captain and the same goes for Shubman Gill. Someone will finally win his first toss and the one who does in all probablility will opt to field. Which team breaks first is the question, for which millions will tune in to get an answer.