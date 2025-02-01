IND vs ENG 5th T20I pitch report: How will surface at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai play for final match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A view of the Wankhede Stadium.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I pitch report: India and England are all set to face off each other in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. India have already clinched the five-match series as they have an unassailable 3-1 lead with one game to go.

This series didn't turn out to be the way many thought as the fans anticipated a closer fight and some high-scoring games. Indian spinners have largely kept the hold on the English batters with only a handful of them able to score.

The fifth match is now set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the Mumbai-based venue.

Wankhede Stadium pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium gas short boundaries, which make run-scoring easy for the batters. Teams batting second have enjoyed more success but in the IPL 2024, teams defended totals four times out of seven occasions. In the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the average score was 145.

Wankhede Stadium - The Numbers Game

STATS - T20

Total Matches - 12

Matches won batting first - 5

Matches won bowling first - 7

Average 1st innings Score - 172

Average 2nd innings Score - 161

Highest total recorded - 240/3 (20 Ovs) By IND vs WI

Lowest total recorded - 80/10 (16.2 Ovs) By INDW vs ENGW

Highest score chased - 230/8 (19.4 Ovs) By ENG vs RSA

Lowest score defended - 143/6 (20 Ovs) By WIW vs NZW

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Smith, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Smith, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Ramandeep Singh, Mohammed Shami