England crossed the 200-run mark for the first time after five innings as the visitors managed to gather 205 on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test against India. India's spin duo of Axar Patel and R Ashwin delivered again as the English batting unit faltered after winning the toss and electing to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Local boy Axar took six while veteran Ashwin added three to his name, keeping India on top in all three sessions. Only Ben Stokes (55) and Dan Lawrence (46) could put up some resistance on the Motera wicket. In response, India posted 24/1 after losing opener Shubman Gill (0) early in the innings. Gill fell prey to James Anderson's in-swinging delivery which hit him on the pads.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 4th Test Day 2: Watch IND vs ENG Ahmedabad Test Live Online on Hotstar

At what time does India vs England 4th Test Day 2 start?

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 will start at 09:30 AM.

When is India vs England 4th Test Day 2?

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 will take place on March 05. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test Day 2?

You can watch India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 4th Test Day 2?

You can watch India vs England 4th Test Day 2 on Star Sports Network.

What are the Playing XIs for India vs England 4th Test?

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson

