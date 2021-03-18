IND vs ENG 4th T20I | Suryakumar Yadav's controversial dismissal sparks debate on social media

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES | BCCI Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal in the fourth T20I against England sparked a debate on social media. Surya, who notched up his maiden half-century for India, had to walk back on 57 after Dawid Malan took a sharp catch at fine leg.

In the 14th over bowled by Sam Curran, Suryakumar got on his knees to play a lap shot over fine leg. With the contact not being as clean as it was supposed to be, the ball went towards Malan who came in to pluck the catch.

The soft signal from the on-field umpire was out but replays suggested that Malan had grounded the ball. The third umpire, however, ruled it out after seeing multiple replays and zoom angles. Suryakumar had to walk back after scoring a 31-ball 57 which included 6 fours and 3 sixes.

Suryakumar, after missing the previous T20I, was added back to the Playing XI in place of Ishan Kishan, who is suffering a groin injury.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma (12) and KL Rahul (14) departed cheaply as India's top-order struggles failed to curb. In-form Virat Kohli was also shown the exit door by Adil Rashid. The India skipper was stumped in the T20Is for the first time after he misjudged Rashid's googly. Later, Suryakumar boosted the run-flow with his fifty and Rishabh Pant chipped in with a vital 23-ball 30.

