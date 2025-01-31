IND vs ENG 4th T20I playing XIs: India make three changes as England opt to bowl

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler

IND vs ENG Playing XIs: England have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against India at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The visitors are 1-2 behind in the series and will be looking to level it after beating India in the last game played in Rajkot. They have made two changes to their playing XI with Saqib Mahmood and Jacob Bethell coming in at the expense of Mark Wood and Jamie Smith.

On the other hand, India have made three changes to their line-up. Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh have been included in the playing XI while Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Shami and Washington Sundar have made way for them.

"It feels like a great atmosphere already, the series is nicely set up. Very happy with that performance, we have areas to improve but happy to get the win. A little bit unsure (about what total to chase) to be honest with the dew, if it will come in or not," Buttler said at the toss.

" It is all about coming here and playing a good brand of cricket. Stick to the basics. We have left that game in Rajkot. Hopefully, we put up an entertaining show for this crowd. A little bit on the drier, put runs on the board and defend," Surya said at the toss hoping to seal the series.

Playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

More to follow...