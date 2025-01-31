IND vs ENG 4th T20I pitch report: How will surface at MCA Stadium in Pune play for India-England match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will take on England at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune in the fourth T20I on Friday, January 31

India will hope that Rajkot was just a blip and wouldn't dictate how they play in the remaining couple of matches in the ongoing T20I series against England. India will have Rinku Singh likely to return to the fold after being out injured for a couple of games as the Men in Blue aim for an improved batting show starting from the top with Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

The pitches haven't been as flat as many would have thought and that has reduced the difference between the two teams. As Pune approaches, England too will be keen to square the series on Friday and take it to the decider in Mumbai on Sunday. With India looking to stage a comeback and England aiming to strike the hammer with the iron being hot, it promises to be a cracking encounter on the last day of the month in pleasant Pune.

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune pitch report

The average score batting first in Pune is 166 in T20Is, in the four games that have been played at the venue. India and England played against each other only once back in 2012 and India won that game comfortably chasing a score of 158. Pune has generally been a good cricket wicket even though logistically it is a difficult venue to reach, but since it is on the outskirts and is an open stadium, the breeze blowing across does dictate conditions a bit.

Pune will not be a high-scoring venue, even though 200 have been scored on this ground but the bowlers do get a lot of help, especially the seamers with a bit of nip and seam movement. The early part of batting can be a watchful little period of play but if settled down, there are runs to be had. In four games, twice the team batting first has won the match and on the other two occasions, the team fielding first has won the game. But as Rajkot showed, if the wicket gets slower, it can be difficult to bat.

However, if the trends are anything to go by, the captain winning the toss is likely to field first but that won't guarantee a win. Another 160-170 match is on the cards though, as has been the case this series.