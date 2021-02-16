IND vs ENG 2nd Test | Kuldeep Yadav grabs first Test wicket after over 2 years

Image Source : TWITTER Kuldeep Yadav

After going wicketless in the first innings, Kuldeep Yadav, playing his first Test after over two years, managed to grab his first wicket on Day 4 of the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram stadium. The chinaman bowler dismissed England wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes before lunch to put the hosts in a commanding position on a rank turner at Chepauk.

In the 49th over of the second innings, Foakes attempted to play a sweep shot on a tossed up delivery around the off-stump. However, the ball went straight into the hands of Axar Patel standing in front of the square leg as Kuldeep registered his first wicket of the match. On the fourth day, England slumped to 116/7 while chasing a daunting target of 482 runs.

Earlier, Ashwin on Monday notched up a brilliant Test ton as India clamped down the touring party on Day 3. Ashwin scored 106 runs off 148 balls with the help of 14 fours and a six as India's second innings came to an end at 286 in the post-tea session.

Ashwin also became the second cricketer to achieve the feat of a century and a fifer in the same game on three different occasions. Ian Botham of England had done it five times.

Kuldeep last played a Test against Australia in Sydney in January 2019. He has since been a part of the Test squad but only warmed the benches.

"Kuldeep Yadav replaces him. Nadeem makes way for Axar. Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for this game. We need to manage his work load. Mohammad Siraj comes in for him and he brings good variety," skipper Virat Kohli had said ahead of the Test.