IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Day 1: Spinball vs Bazball takes centre stage with India, England locking horns​

It's India's spin fire up against England's Bazball fire or vice-versa on how you look. Coming and competing in India is a tough pill to swallow, let alone beating them from the past decade. Yes, India are not unbeatable, just like any other team, but their domination at home can't be ruled out either. They have not lost any Test series at home since 2012/13. But the last team to do so was England only. This does not mean they can do it again or can't do it. But there is every possibility of the series being a sight to watch.

It's as simple as this: India's spin pitches are going to test the England batters and their Bazball but they have so far been very good in Pakistan, New Zealand and in the Ashes too (in the second half). Yes they were not the Indian pitches and that is what their new test will be.

This does not guarantee success here as India remains an uncharted territory for Brendon McCullum and the team leader Ben Stokes' association. The last time they came here, the Bazball approach was not there but there was fire then too with a different approach. England know the challenge ahead of them and India know what they are facing. The series should be a fascinating one. India's spin-prowess vs England's fire with the bat or it can be reversed too as some Indian batters today like to express themselves. So sit back in your comfort for the series opener in Hyderabad as I Varun Malik along with my team, bring you all the updates from this match.