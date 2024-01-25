Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
  IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Day 1: Spinball vs Bazball takes centre stage with India, England locking horns​
IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Day 1: Rohit Sharma's India and Ben Stokes-led England are up against each other for a fascinating six weeks of cricketing action in the ultimate format of the game. It's Spinball vs the Bazball. India's spin-prowess vs England's fire with the bat. Follow for all updates.

Varun Malik January 25, 2024 8:11 IST
India vs England 1st Test Day 1.

IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Day 1: A start of a new series between two proud cricketing powerhouses. It's India vs England - a series that calls for attention from all spheres of the cricket-loving world. Amidst all the talks of Test cricket's future, this series might hold some significance in inspiring more youngsters to play the ultimate format of cricket but there should be no big expectations on anyone. And why should be because when these two take the field, the competition level takes the stratosphere and excitement reaches top-notch automatically. India captain Rohit Sharma also stated that he wants the team to play the best they can. "When I started playing under-19, that is when I used to watch a lot of Test matches even before then as well. That was 20, 25 years ago. So, yeah, obviously things change," Rohit said ahead of the start of the series. "But as far as our team is concerned, we would like to go out there and play our best Test cricket talk about test cricket being the most important cricket, all of that we can do, obviously for the you know, generation that's coming up for them to know that this is the cricket that you want to play and want to excel as well," he added.

England's Bazball is tempting to watch the format as well. Their desire to put everything on line for a result makes it a sight to behold whenever they take the field. The satisfaction of watching Test cricket when chips are down or when things are so fascinating (especially on the final day) that you just want to stick to your screens is unparalleled. The two will begin the series with the first stop at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for the first Test. England's Bazball - their new way of Test cricket and India's spinball - the evergreen thing for all the visiting teams. This series shall be one to watch out for from all spheres of the cricket-loving world.

 

Live updates :IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Latest updates

  • Jan 25, 2024 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India's Probable Playing XI

    India have not named their team as of now but they faced selection headaches, especially in choosing one between Axar Patel or Kuldee Yadav. Rohit Sharma acknowledged it and said it was a headache. "It was a bit of a headache for us to decide who it was going to be (Axar or Kuldeep). I'm not going to say who it is but it was a challenge for us to make that decision. We know we've got quality around our spin-bowling department, which is a good sign. When you've got quality around your team, when there's a headache to make your playing XI, that's a good sign," Rohit said ahead of the match.

    India's probable XI:

    Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • Jan 25, 2024 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    England's Playing XI

    England have announced their Playing XI on the eve of the first Test. They have named three spin and one pace attack.

    Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, (c) Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, Mark Wood, Jack Leach

  • Jan 25, 2024 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    How can India stay unscathed at home?

    The major answer is spin but that is not the only one. They boast batters who are pretty hard to get rid of, especially in home conditions. Even in the absence of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, they have strong names in Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Many of them can be expressive too if needed (Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja). Not only spin but batting is also a stronghold of the Indians. England are all aware of this and would like to keep them mum.

  • Jan 25, 2024 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Fire vs Fire in battle of proud powers

    It's India's spin fire up against England's Bazball fire or vice-versa on how you look. Coming and competing in India is a tough pill to swallow, let alone beating them from the past decade. Yes, India are not unbeatable, just like any other team, but their domination at home can't be ruled out either. They have not lost any Test series at home since 2012/13. But the last team to do so was England only. This does not mean they can do it again or can't do it. But there is every possibility of the series being a sight to watch.

    It's as simple as this: India's spin pitches are going to test the England batters and their Bazball but they have so far been very good in Pakistan, New Zealand and in the Ashes too (in the second half). Yes they were not the Indian pitches and that is what their new test will be.

    This does not guarantee success here as India remains an uncharted territory for Brendon McCullum and the team leader Ben Stokes' association. The last time they came here, the Bazball approach was not there but there was fire then too with a different approach. England know the challenge ahead of them and India know what they are facing. The series should be a fascinating one. India's spin-prowess vs England's fire with the bat or it can be reversed too as some Indian batters today like to express themselves. So sit back in your comfort for the series opener in Hyderabad as I Varun Malik along with my team, bring you all the updates from this match.

