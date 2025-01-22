Wednesday, January 22, 2025
     
  IND vs ENG 1st T20I pitch report: How will surface at Eden Gardens in Kolkata play for India-England match?

Two fearless batting line-ups with the exuberance of youth and some experienced heads in the mix, with the coaches, who want their players to play entertaining and watchable cricket, the upcoming five-match T20 series between India and England, promises to be a cracker.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 22, 2025 9:43 IST, Updated : Jan 22, 2025 9:43 IST
Image Source : AP India will lock horns against England in the first T20I of the five-match series in Kolkata on Wednesday, January 22

India will take on England in the first T20I of the five-match series, which promises to be nothing short of a humdinger. Great grounds, small boundaries, high-scoring venues and two teams filled with T20 superstars, wanting to rip apart bowling attacks for fun. After almost four years, England will be playing a T20 series in India and even though the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired, it doesn't take the sheen off the series given how well the new-age T20 specialists have applied themselves in the last few series under skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

The series begins in Kolkata, which is hosting its first T20I in almost three years. England have already named their playing XI while including four pace-bowling options and just a lone pure spin bowling option, with a couple of part-timers. India are likely to play a couple of spinners and may even add a third given England batters' vulnerability against spin. However, does that work anymore on pitches that are dished out in Kolkata for white-ball games?

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

The last time India played a T20I in Kolkata, Rohit Sharma was still India's captain in T20Is, Shardul Thakur was part of the setup in the shortest format and three key players of the current squad hadn't even made their debuts. However, Eden Gardens has been an important part of T20 cricket round the year in the IPL and domestic cricket for India. The surface, as it was in the IPL last year, is likely to be a belter. 262 was chased down by Punjab Kings in one of the games at the venue in IPL last year, without breaking a sweat.

Under lights, the fresh surface might aid a bid of movement. Hence, the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Gus Atkinson and Mohammed Shami will enjoy bowling in the first few overs before the wicket settles down. The spinners are unlikely to get much help, unless there's some mystery. India will be lucky to have the expertise of Varun Chakravarthy, who has bowled day in and out at this venue to trouble the English batters. 

The captain winning the toss will be eager to bowl first at this venue, with straight boundaries being a little short and dew being a probable factor. It will be a high-scoring game and bowlers are going to have a tough outing.

 

