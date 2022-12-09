IND vs BAN: Kuldeep Yadav returns to the ODI squad as Team India face injury scares in Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kuldeep Yadav back for ODIs vs Bangladesh

IND vs BAN: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have named Left arm Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in India's squad for the third ODI against Bangladesh. The Indian team face injury scares as Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar have been ruled out of the final ODI of the series due to injuries.

Sharing the statement on social media, BCCI wrote, "India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later."

The Statement added, "Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised to rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Kuldeep Yadav to India’s squad for the third and final ODI."

Notably, the BCCI has also named KL Rahul as the team's captain for the final ODI on 10th December. Rahul led the team in Rohit's absence in the second outing and will don the skipper's hat once again. Meanwhile, the Indian team is 0-2 down in the ODI series and will step on the field of Chattogram to avoid their first-ever ODI whitewash against the Bangla team.

India's squad for the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.

